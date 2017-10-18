Les sorties du Record Store Day « Black Friday »
Aux US, les sorties pour le Record Store Day « Black Friday » qui aura lieu le 24 Novembre prochain, sont toujours beaucoup plus attractives que celles en France. En voici les sorties pour 2017:
Anthrax – “Carry On Wayward Son” (Megaforce):
12″, limited to 2000, featuring covers of Kansas – “Carry On Wayward Son” and The White Stripes‘ “Black Math“.
At The Drive-In – “Diamanté” (Rise):
10″, limited to 3000, featuring new songs “Amid Ethics“, “Despondent At High Noon” & “Point Of Demarkation“.
Black Label Society – “Room Of Nightmares” (eOne Music):
7″, limited to 1000.
Clutch – “Pitchfork & Lost Needles” (Weathermaker Music):
12″, limited to 1500.
Dimebag Darrell – “The Hitz” (Rhino/Elektra):
12″, limited to 4000, featuring five previously unreleased tracks.
Gone Is Gone – “Phantom Limb” (Rise):
7″, limited to 850, featuring “Phantom Limb” & “Starlight” (acoustic, recorded live).
Kreator – “Hail To The Hordes” (Nuclear Blast):
12″ picture disc, limited to 1000, featuring “Hail To The Hordes” and previously unreleased tracks “Earth Under The Sword” and “Warrior Heart“.
Rush – “Closer To The Heart” (Island):
7″, limited to 5000.
Steel Panther – “Lower The Bar” (Bitchin’ Picture Disc Edition) (Kobalt/Steel Panther):
Picture Disc, Limited to 1400.
Thy Art Is Murder/The Acacia Strain/Fit For An Autopsy – “The Depression Sessions” (Nuclear Blast):
Limited to 2000.
Twisted Sister – “A Twisted Christmas” (Rhino):
LP, limited to 2000.
Venom – “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (Sanctuary Records):
2xLP, limited to 1750.
The Winery Dogs – “Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016” (Loud & Proud):
2xLP, limited to 1000.
Plus d’infos: http://recordstoreday.com/