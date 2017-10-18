Les sorties du Record Store Day « Black Friday »

Aux US, les sorties pour le Record Store Day « Black Friday » qui aura lieu le 24 Novembre prochain, sont toujours beaucoup plus attractives que celles en France. En voici les sorties pour 2017:

Anthrax – “Carry On Wayward Son” (Megaforce):

12″, limited to 2000, featuring covers of Kansas – “Carry On Wayward Son” and The White Stripes‘ “Black Math“.

At The Drive-In – “Diamanté” (Rise):

10″, limited to 3000, featuring new songs “Amid Ethics“, “Despondent At High Noon” & “Point Of Demarkation“.

Black Label Society – “Room Of Nightmares” (eOne Music):

7″, limited to 1000.

Clutch – “Pitchfork & Lost Needles” (Weathermaker Music):

12″, limited to 1500.

Dimebag Darrell – “The Hitz” (Rhino/Elektra):

12″, limited to 4000, featuring five previously unreleased tracks.

Gone Is Gone – “Phantom Limb” (Rise):

7″, limited to 850, featuring “Phantom Limb” & “Starlight” (acoustic, recorded live).

Kreator – “Hail To The Hordes” (Nuclear Blast):

12″ picture disc, limited to 1000, featuring “Hail To The Hordes” and previously unreleased tracks “Earth Under The Sword” and “Warrior Heart“.

Rush – “Closer To The Heart” (Island):

7″, limited to 5000.

Steel Panther – “Lower The Bar” (Bitchin’ Picture Disc Edition) (Kobalt/Steel Panther):

Picture Disc, Limited to 1400.

Thy Art Is Murder/The Acacia Strain/Fit For An Autopsy – “The Depression Sessions” (Nuclear Blast):

Limited to 2000.

Twisted Sister – “A Twisted Christmas” (Rhino):

LP, limited to 2000.

Venom – “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (Sanctuary Records):

2xLP, limited to 1750.

The Winery Dogs – “Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016” (Loud & Proud):

2xLP, limited to 1000.

Plus d’infos: http://recordstoreday.com/