Le nouvel album de ANVIL en Janvier
ANVIL sortira son nouvel album intitulé « Pounding The Pavement » le 19 janvier 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer. En voici le track listing:
1. Bitch In The Box 4:29
2. Ego 2:57
3. Doing What I Want 3:17
4. Smash Your Face 4:20
5. Pounding The Pavement 3:05
6. Rock That Shit 3:21
7. Let It Go 3:00
8. Nanook Of The North 5:57
9. Black Smoke 3:26
10. World Of Tomorrow 4:37
11. Warming Up 3:03
12. Don´t Tell Me 3:51 (bonus track)
A noter les deux concerts du groupe en France en Février :
25.02.F-Paris – Le Trabendo
27.02.F-Colmar – Le Grillen
Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/anvilmetal/