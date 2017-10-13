Le nouvel album de ANVIL en Janvier

ANVIL sortira son nouvel album intitulé « Pounding The Pavement » le 19 janvier 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer. En voici le track listing:

1. Bitch In The Box 4:29

2. Ego 2:57

3. Doing What I Want 3:17

4. Smash Your Face 4:20

5. Pounding The Pavement 3:05

6. Rock That Shit 3:21

7. Let It Go 3:00

8. Nanook Of The North 5:57

9. Black Smoke 3:26

10. World Of Tomorrow 4:37

11. Warming Up 3:03

12. Don´t Tell Me 3:51 (bonus track)

A noter les deux concerts du groupe en France en Février :

25.02.F-Paris – Le Trabendo

27.02.F-Colmar – Le Grillen

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/anvilmetal/