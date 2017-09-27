James Hetfield (METALLICA) parle de l’inspiration de « Here Comes Revenge »

James Hetfield (METALLICA) a révélé lors d’une interview avec Marky Ramone de Virgin Radio, la source d’inspiration du titre « Here Comes Revenge » tiré du dernier album « Hardwired… To Self-Destruct ». James a en effet déclaré que les paroles avaient été influencées par la mort tragique d’une fan renversée par un chauffard ivre.

Voici la déclaration et la vidéo de l’interview:

« Revenge » itself, it really came from… There’s a fan of ours, and I was just trying to put myself in their shoes. There’s a couple that showed up at so many shows, and they got into Metallica because their young daughter was a big fan, and she had gotten killed by a drunk driver.

And it just hit me: « How can you guys find something positive in the world to connect you to your daughter again » -which was Metallica, the music she loved— »instead of just snapping and wanting to just become bitter and attack whoever did this? ».

So I’m kinda putting myself in those shoes and how revenge must feel really powerful and great to do, but it doesn’t satisfy that urge. I don’t know…”





