CANNIBAL CORPSE, un nouvel album, un nouveau clip, une nouvelle tournée

CANNIBAL CORPSE annonce la sortie de son nouvel album « Red Before Black » le 3 Novembre prochain chez Metal Blade Records. Il est composé de 12 titres dont voici le track listing:

1. Only One Will Die

2. Red Before Black

3. Code of the Slashers

4. Shedding My Human Skin

5. Remaimed

6. Firestorm Vengeance

7. Heads Shoveled Off

8. Corpus Delicti

9. Scavenger Consuming Death

10. In the Midst of Ruin

11. Destroyed Without a Trace

12. Hideous Ichor

Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le clip du titre « Code of the Slashers » à voir ci-dessous.





Le groupe sera également en Europe pour une nouvelle tournée en 2018:

Cannibal Corpse tour dates

w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (Feb. 9-25), In Arkadia (Feb. 27-Mar. 18)

Feb. 9 – Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum

Feb. 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Feb. 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers

Feb. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben

Feb. 13 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

Feb. 15 – Kolding, Denmark – Godset

Feb. 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

Feb. 17 – Geiselwind, Germany – Music Hall

Feb. 18 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix

Feb. 20 – Kassel, Germany – 130bpm

Feb. 21 – Prague, Czech Republic – Palac Aropolis

Feb. 22 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club

Feb. 23 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

Feb. 24 – Magdeburg, Germany – Factory

Feb. 25 – Stuttgart, Germany – im Wizemann

Feb. 27 – Geneva, Switzerland – L’Usine

Feb. 28 – Milan, Italy – Live Club

Mar. 1 – Grenoble, France – Belle Electric

Mar. 2 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum

Mar. 3 – Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27

Mar. 4 – Madrid, Spain – Penelope

Mar. 6 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

Mar. 7 – St. Etienne, France – Le Fil

Mar. 8 – Caen, France – Cargo

Mar. 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Mar. 10 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

Mar. 11 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo

Mar. 13 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Mar. 14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Mar. 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 ABC

Mar. 16 – Bristol, UK – Bierkeller

Mar. 17 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Mar. 18 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar. 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Tivoli*

Mar. 20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolan’s Warehouse*

Mar. 22 – Belfast, Ireland – Limelight 2*

*= no The Black Dahlia Murder