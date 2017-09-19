CANNIBAL CORPSE, un nouvel album, un nouveau clip, une nouvelle tournée
CANNIBAL CORPSE annonce la sortie de son nouvel album « Red Before Black » le 3 Novembre prochain chez Metal Blade Records. Il est composé de 12 titres dont voici le track listing:
1. Only One Will Die
2. Red Before Black
3. Code of the Slashers
4. Shedding My Human Skin
5. Remaimed
6. Firestorm Vengeance
7. Heads Shoveled Off
8. Corpus Delicti
9. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In the Midst of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without a Trace
12. Hideous Ichor
Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le clip du titre « Code of the Slashers » à voir ci-dessous.
Cannibal Corpse tour dates
w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (Feb. 9-25), In Arkadia (Feb. 27-Mar. 18)
Feb. 9 – Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum
Feb. 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Feb. 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Sticky Fingers
Feb. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben
Feb. 13 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
Feb. 15 – Kolding, Denmark – Godset
Feb. 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
Feb. 17 – Geiselwind, Germany – Music Hall
Feb. 18 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix
Feb. 20 – Kassel, Germany – 130bpm
Feb. 21 – Prague, Czech Republic – Palac Aropolis
Feb. 22 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
Feb. 23 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
Feb. 24 – Magdeburg, Germany – Factory
Feb. 25 – Stuttgart, Germany – im Wizemann
Feb. 27 – Geneva, Switzerland – L’Usine
Feb. 28 – Milan, Italy – Live Club
Mar. 1 – Grenoble, France – Belle Electric
Mar. 2 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum
Mar. 3 – Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27
Mar. 4 – Madrid, Spain – Penelope
Mar. 6 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2
Mar. 7 – St. Etienne, France – Le Fil
Mar. 8 – Caen, France – Cargo
Mar. 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
Mar. 10 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik
Mar. 11 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo
Mar. 13 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Mar. 14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Mar. 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 ABC
Mar. 16 – Bristol, UK – Bierkeller
Mar. 17 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Mar. 18 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Mar. 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Tivoli*
Mar. 20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolan’s Warehouse*
Mar. 22 – Belfast, Ireland – Limelight 2*
*= no The Black Dahlia Murder