Un crocodile préhistorique nommé Lemmy

Fearsome prehistoric crocodile has been named after Motörhead’s frontman Lemmy: nhm.ac.uk/news Lemmysuchus obtusidens lived around 164 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic Period and was a member of an extinct group of marine crocodile relatives teleosaurs. #Crocodile #JurassicPeriod #MiddleJurassicPeriod #MarineCrocodile #Teleosaurs #Fossil #Palaeontology #Paleontology #NaturalHistory #NaturalHistoryMuseum #NaturalHistoryMuseumLondon #Museum

