Un nouvel album et un titre en écoute pour BLOODCLOT

Le groupe de hardcore BLOODCLOT composé de John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law), Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!), Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) sortira un nouvel album intitulé « Up In Arms » le 14 juillet prochain chez Metal Blade Records. Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le titre « Kali » disponible ci-dessous.





Bloodclot line-up:

John Joseph (Cro-Mags) – ChantTodd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law) – GuitareNick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) – BasseJoey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!) – Batterie

« Up In Arms » track listing:

1. Up in Arms

2. Fire

3. Manic

4. Kill the Beast

5. Prayer

6. Siva / Rudra

7. Soldiers of the New Babylon

8. Kali

9. Slow Kill Genocide

10. Slipping into Darkness

11. Life As One

12. You’ll Be the Death of Me

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/bloodclotofficial