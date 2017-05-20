Un nouvel album et un titre en écoute pour BLOODCLOT
Le groupe de hardcore BLOODCLOT composé de John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law), Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!), Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) sortira un nouvel album intitulé « Up In Arms » le 14 juillet prochain chez Metal Blade Records. Le groupe en dévoile un extrait avec le titre « Kali » disponible ci-dessous.
John Joseph (Cro-Mags) – Chant
Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law) – Guitare
Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) – Basse
Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!) – Batterie
« Up In Arms » track listing:
1. Up in Arms
2. Fire
3. Manic
4. Kill the Beast
5. Prayer
6. Siva / Rudra
7. Soldiers of the New Babylon
8. Kali
9. Slow Kill Genocide
10. Slipping into Darkness
11. Life As One
12. You’ll Be the Death of Me
Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/bloodclotofficial