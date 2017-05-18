Toutes les infos sur le nouvel album de PRONG

Le nouvel album de PRONG intitulé « Zero Days » produit par Tommy Victor en personne avec l’aide de Chris Collier comme co-producteur et ingénieur, sortira le 28 Juillet prochain chez Steamhammer/SPV. L’album sera disponible en Digipack, Vynile, et digital.

Tracklisting Digital

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

04. Divide and Conquer 3:16

05. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

06. Interbeing 3:50

07. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

08. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

09. The Whispers 3:19

10. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

11. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

12. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

13. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

14. Reasons to Be Fearful 3:31 (bonus track)

Tracklisting 2LP

Side 1

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

Side 2

01. Divide and Conquer 3:16

02. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

03. Interbeing 3:50

Side 3

01. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

02. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

03. The Whispers 3:19

Side 4

01. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

02. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

03. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

04. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

​