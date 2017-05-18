Toutes les infos sur le nouvel album de PRONG
Le nouvel album de PRONG intitulé « Zero Days » produit par Tommy Victor en personne avec l’aide de Chris Collier comme co-producteur et ingénieur, sortira le 28 Juillet prochain chez Steamhammer/SPV. L’album sera disponible en Digipack, Vynile, et digital.
Tracklisting Digital
01. However It May End 3:36
02. Zero Days 3:35
03. Off the Grid 3:18
04. Divide and Conquer 3:16
05. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16
06. Interbeing 3:50
07. Blood Out of Stone 4:12
08. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30
09. The Whispers 3:19
10. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13
11. Rulers of the Collective 3:01
12. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10
13. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39
14. Reasons to Be Fearful 3:31 (bonus track)
Tracklisting 2LP
Side 1
01. However It May End 3:36
02. Zero Days 3:35
03. Off the Grid 3:18
Side 2
01. Divide and Conquer 3:16
02. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16
03. Interbeing 3:50
Side 3
01. Blood Out of Stone 4:12
02. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30
03. The Whispers 3:19
Side 4
01. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13
02. Rulers of the Collective 3:01
03. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10
04. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39