10 ans, 100.000 km, plus de 700 concerts en photos, un livre d’Eric CANTO

Le photographe Eric CANTO, qu’on connait pour son travail avec MASS HYSTERIA, LOFOFORA, BUKOWSKI mais aussi SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, GHOST et j’en passe, se lance dans un nouveau projet. Le projet de publier un Artbook, intitulé « A SUSPENDED MOMENT IN TIME« , sur son univers particulier et qui réserve toujours des clichés incroyable. Eric CANTO nous propose donc de participer via le site Kiss Kiss Bank Bank, au financement d’un livre de 208 pages de photos Live, portraits, backstage et quelques anecdotes…

Plus d’infos : https://www.kisskissbankbank.com/a-suspended-moment-in-time-le-livre

Le site officiel du livre: http://www.canto-photographer.com/livre/

PHOTOS DU LIVRE : Metallica, The Cure, Muse, Public Enemy, Rihanna, The Kills, Suicidal Tendencies, U2, Kiss, Korn, Aaron, Johnny Hallyday, Arthur H, Jay Z, Rammstein, Mass Hysteria, Iggy Pop, Portishead, Slash, M, Justice, Pink, Bjork, Neil Young, Coal Chamber, 30 Second to Mars, Airbourne, Alice Cooper, Depeche Mode, Aqme, NIN, Olivia Ruiz, The Arrs, The XX, Radiohead, Refused, Paul Mc Cartney, Slipknot, NTM, The Dead Weather, Lenny Kravitz, Walls Of Jericho , Miley Cirus, Massive Attack, Stromae, The Bloody Beetroot, Bring Me The Horizon, Casseur Flowter, Green Day, Julien Doré, Prodigy, Slayer, Ghost, The Hives, Benjamin Clementine, Christophe, Elton John, Miossec, Robert Plant, Ben Harper, Down, FFF, Flea, Gallows, Eths, Jack White, Jamie Cullum, Limp Bizkit, Leonard Cohen, Lofofora, Missy Elliot, Pharrel William, Shakira, Sick of it All, The Black Keys, Tricky, ZZ Top….



