TERROR en France en Juillet
TERROR sera en concert en France en juillet prochain pour la deuxième partie de sa tournée européenne. Le groupe sera accompagné de WIDSOM IN CHAINS. A noter que TERROR sortira un nouveau EP intitulé « The Walls Will Fall » le Avril prochain.
06/24 Graefenhainichen, GER – With Full Force Festival
06/25 Bratislava, SLO – Randal Club
06/26 Munich, GER – Backstage
06/27 Cologne, GER – MTC
06/28 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot
06/29 Marburg, GER – KFZ
07/01 Wurzburg, GER – Mission Ready Festival
07/02 Losheim, GER – Eisenbahnhalle
07/04 Paris, FRA – Gibus
07/05 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
07/06 Montpellier, FRA – Secret Place
07/07 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest