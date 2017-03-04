TERROR en France en Juillet

TERROR sera en concert en France en juillet prochain pour la deuxième partie de sa tournée européenne. Le groupe sera accompagné de WIDSOM IN CHAINS. A noter que TERROR sortira un nouveau EP intitulé « The Walls Will Fall » le Avril prochain.

06/24 Graefenhainichen, GER – With Full Force Festival

06/25 Bratislava, SLO – Randal Club

06/26 Munich, GER – Backstage

06/27 Cologne, GER – MTC

06/28 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot

06/29 Marburg, GER – KFZ

07/01 Wurzburg, GER – Mission Ready Festival

07/02 Losheim, GER – Eisenbahnhalle

07/04 Paris, FRA – Gibus

07/05 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

07/06 Montpellier, FRA – Secret Place

07/07 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest