Le HEART SOUND METAL FEST 2017, le 1er Avril avec BETRAYING THE MARTYRS, Uneven Structure, THE ARRS…

Le HEART SOUND METAL FEST 2017 aura lieu le 1er Avril à Sucy-en-Brie (94) avec à l’affiche: BETRAYING THE MARTYRS, Uneven Structure, THE ARRS, Sithu Aye, ATLANTIS CHRONICLES…

Voici également le Running Order:

Ouverture des portes : 15h

15h30-15h55 : Except One

16h15-16h45 : Make Me A Donut

17h05-17h35 : Kadinja

17h55-18h25 : ATLANTIS CHRONICLES

// 18h25 – 18h55 : Discours Ensemble contre les Leucémies //

19h15-19h55 : Sithu Aye

20h25-21h05 : THE ARRS (tournée d’adieu)

21h25-22h05 : Uneven Structure

22h35-23h35 : BETRAYING THE MARTYRS

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/events/1730414263937713/