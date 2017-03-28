Le HEART SOUND METAL FEST 2017, le 1er Avril avec BETRAYING THE MARTYRS, Uneven Structure, THE ARRS…
Le HEART SOUND METAL FEST 2017 aura lieu le 1er Avril à Sucy-en-Brie (94) avec à l’affiche: BETRAYING THE MARTYRS, Uneven Structure, THE ARRS, Sithu Aye, ATLANTIS CHRONICLES…
Voici également le Running Order:
Ouverture des portes : 15h
15h30-15h55 : Except One
16h15-16h45 : Make Me A Donut
17h05-17h35 : Kadinja
17h55-18h25 : ATLANTIS CHRONICLES
// 18h25 – 18h55 : Discours Ensemble contre les Leucémies //
19h15-19h55 : Sithu Aye
20h25-21h05 : THE ARRS (tournée d’adieu)
21h25-22h05 : Uneven Structure
22h35-23h35 : BETRAYING THE MARTYRS
Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/events/1730414263937713/