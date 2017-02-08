Le groupe espagnol WE RIDE signe chez Victory Records
Victory Records vient d’annoncer la signature d’un contrat mondial avec le groupe espagnol WE RIDE. Le groupe y sortira son premier album « Empowering Life » le 14 Avril prochain dont en voici un extrait en vidéo.
Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/werideband/
« Empowering Life » Track Listing:
1. Voices
2. Self-Made
3. What You Are (featuring JJ Peters of Deez nuts)
4. Time Is Now
5. Do It All Again
6. Summer
7. I’mpossible
8. Everybody Matters
9. Endless Hopes
10. Hands Off
Line up:
Mimi Telmo – Vocals
Borja Trigo – Guitar
Nuno Alves – Guitar
Bastian Rodriguez – Bass
Brais Lomba – Drums