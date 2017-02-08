Le groupe espagnol WE RIDE signe chez Victory Records

Victory Records vient d’annoncer la signature d’un contrat mondial avec le groupe espagnol WE RIDE. Le groupe y sortira son premier album « Empowering Life » le 14 Avril prochain dont en voici un extrait en vidéo.

Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/werideband/

« Empowering Life » Track Listing:

1. Voices

2. Self-Made

3. What You Are (featuring JJ Peters of Deez nuts)

4. Time Is Now

5. Do It All Again

6. Summer

7. I’mpossible

8. Everybody Matters

9. Endless Hopes

10. Hands Off

Line up:

Mimi Telmo – Vocals

Borja Trigo – Guitar

Nuno Alves – Guitar

Bastian Rodriguez – Bass

Brais Lomba – Drums





