Lady Gaga, le 5ème membre de METALLICA pour Lars Ulrich ?

Lars Ulrich vient de déclarer à propos de la performance de Lady Gaga aux côtés de METALLICA pour les Grammys, qu’elle représentait la « parfaite quintessence du 5ème membre du groupe ». Il ajoute d’ailleurs à ce propos lors d’une discussion avec Rollingstone.com:

« Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome. [The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy. »

Il ajoutera également à propos du problème de micro pour James:

« There was a slight technical snafu, but that’s not really something you can do much about,. You just learn to live with that side of it. It happened to Adele last year; I guess this year it was our turn. »