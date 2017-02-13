GOJIRA en première partie de la tournée de METALLICA

METALLICA vient d’annoncer sa tournée Nord Américaine pour le support de son nouvel album « Hardwired…To Self-Destruct » dont les dates sont dispo ci-dessous. 3 groupes vont ouvrir pour la bande à James & Lars, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat et Gojira !

Tour 2017

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium • †

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field • †

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium • †

May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB †

May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium †

May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium**

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium †

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High • †

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium • †

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome •

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium*** •

June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field •

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium • †

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium • †

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park • †

June 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park • †

July 14 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete de Quebec***

June 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre • †

July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau • †

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl • ‡

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium • ‡

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park • ‡

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field • ‡

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place • ‡

August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium • ‡

** Rock On the Range is sold out.

*** Dallas will go on sale on February 18.

**** Quebec City will go on sale on March 9.

• Support from Avenged Sevenfold

† Support from Volbeat

‡ Support from Gojira

* Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums WITHIN 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.