Décès de Trish Doan (KITTIE)

Le groupe canadien KITTIE vient d’annoncer le décès de sa bassiste Trish Doan à l’age de 31 ans. Voici le communiqué:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we share news of the passing of our sister and best friend Trish Doan. Finding the right words is tough. She was so bright and vibrant and talented and we loved her and still do. She was so much more than just a musician or member of the band. She was our blood, our sister and family. Finding our way without her will be challenging, like a ship without a lighthouse, and we are devastated. We ask that you please respect our privacy and her family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/kittiepage/