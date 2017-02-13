DARKEST HOUR en Europe et en France en Avril

DARKEST HOUR qui sortira son nouvel album « Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora » le 10 Mars prochain annonce une nouvelle tournée Européenne qui passera par la France fin Avril. Retrouvez toutes les dates de la tournée ci-dessous.

Tournée avec Parkway Drive et Stick to Your Guns

04/16 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof

04/17 – Graz, Austria @ Orpheum

04/18 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Track

04/20 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane

04/21 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Maimunarnika

04/22 – Thessaloniki, Greece @ Principal Club Theatre

04/23 – Athens, Greece @ Piraeus Academy

04/25 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

04/27 – Madrid, Spain @ La Rivier

Tournée avec: Venom Prison

04/28 – Bordeaux, France @ iBoat

04/29 – Dunkerque, France @ Les 4 Ecluses

04/30 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

05/01 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

05/02 – London, UK @ Underworld

05/03 – Koln, Germany @ Underground

05/04 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

05/05 – Aarschot, Belgium @ De Klinker

05/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafen Rock Fest

05/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Beta

05/08 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

05/09 – Warsaw, Poland @ Poglos

05/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ 007

05/11 – Leipgzig, Germany @ Conne Island

05/12 – Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk

05/13 – Wien, Austria @ Viper Room

Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/darkesthourdudes