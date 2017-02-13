DARKEST HOUR en Europe et en France en Avril
DARKEST HOUR qui sortira son nouvel album « Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora » le 10 Mars prochain annonce une nouvelle tournée Européenne qui passera par la France fin Avril. Retrouvez toutes les dates de la tournée ci-dessous.
Tournée avec Parkway Drive et Stick to Your Guns
04/16 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof
04/17 – Graz, Austria @ Orpheum
04/18 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Track
04/20 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane
04/21 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Maimunarnika
04/22 – Thessaloniki, Greece @ Principal Club Theatre
04/23 – Athens, Greece @ Piraeus Academy
04/25 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
04/27 – Madrid, Spain @ La Rivier
Tournée avec: Venom Prison
04/28 – Bordeaux, France @ iBoat
04/29 – Dunkerque, France @ Les 4 Ecluses
04/30 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper
05/01 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach
05/02 – London, UK @ Underworld
05/03 – Koln, Germany @ Underground
05/04 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
05/05 – Aarschot, Belgium @ De Klinker
05/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafen Rock Fest
05/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Beta
05/08 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
05/09 – Warsaw, Poland @ Poglos
05/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ 007
05/11 – Leipgzig, Germany @ Conne Island
05/12 – Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk
05/13 – Wien, Austria @ Viper Room
Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/darkesthourdudes