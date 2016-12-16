Concerts 

Le GRASPOP annonce 64 nouveaux noms pour son édition 2017

L’organisation du GRASPOP METAL MEETING vient d’annoncer 64 nouveaux noms pour son édition 2017, qui se déroulera les 16, 17 et 18 juin prochain. Le même week-end malheureusement que celui du HELLFEST…

Rejoignent l’affiche: Airbourne, Alcest, Alestorm, Alter Bridge, Amorphis, Anathema, As Lions, Avatar, Axel Rudi Pell, Baroness, Chelsea Grin, Clutch, Comeback Kid, Danko Jones, Decapitated, DevilDriver, Devin Townsend Project, Emperor, Epica, Europe, Evil Invaders, Five Finger Death Punch, Gotthard, Grave Digger, Hacktivist, Hardline, Hatebreed, In Flames, Inglorious, Kvelertak, Mayhem, Memoriam, Meshiaak, Ministry, Monster Magnet, Motionless in White, Northlane, Of Mice & Men, Opeth, Primus, Prong, Psychotic Waltz, Queensrÿche, Red Fang, Rhapsody, Rob Zombie, Rotting Christ, Sanctuary, Shvpes, Sinistro, Slydigs, Solstafir, Steel Panther, SubRosa, Suicidal Tendencies, Tarja, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Charm The Fury, The Dead Daisies, The Devil Wears Prada, The Monolith Deathcult, Tribulation, Ugly Kid Joe, While She Sleeps.

Il y a peu, Rammstein, Deep Purple et Evanescence avaient déjà été annoncés comme têtes d’affiche.

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/graspop/

